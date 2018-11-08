Student Shot in Shelbyville Leads to More Security at Shelbyville Central High School

Additional security was present at Shelbyville Central High School on Wednesday after one student was shot Tuesday afternoon during what police described as an off-campus “drug deal gone bad.”
The incident took place at mid-afternoon at Fast Lane Market, Madison Street, Detective Sgt. Charles Merlo of the Shelbyville Police Department said.
A 17-year-old student was shot in the leg by one of two 15-year-olds who were together, Merlo said. The shooter was charged with aggravated assault and his partner with allegedly assisting with the crime.
Two adults were with the victim, Merlo said. None of the three have been charged.
The victim was airlifted to a Nashville hospital. (Shelbyville Times-Gazette)
