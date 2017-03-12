Severe thunderstorms caused power outages and damage in Middle Tennessee on Thursday night into Friday morning. Electric crews responded in Coffee County to outages in Tullahoma and in the Boynton Valley area. A few thousand customers lost power in Tullahoma, Estill Springs, Decherd and Lynchburg.
Duck River Electric says around 10,000 of its customers lost electricity in Middle Tennessee.
Hail the size of a half dollar was reported by a storm spotter in Tullahoma at 12:05am.
Bedford County EMA reported that a semi-truck was blown over at the Walmart Distribution Center in Shelbyville. An antique mall in Bell Buckle suffered roof damage.
On Saturday cold windy weather gave way to light snow. A dusting occurred in most of Coffee County with up to 2 inches in portions of Franklin and Moore counties.
Strange Weather
Severe thunderstorms caused power outages and damage in Middle Tennessee on Thursday night into Friday morning. Electric crews responded in Coffee County to outages in Tullahoma and in the Boynton Valley area. A few thousand customers lost power in Tullahoma, Estill Springs, Decherd and Lynchburg.