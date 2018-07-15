After several months of collaboration between the City of Tullahoma, the Tullahoma Art Center and the senior community members, the Trash to Treasure art sculpture, The Story of Tullahoma, has been set in place at CD Stamps Recreation Center.
This community art piece is now on display at CD Stamps Recreation Center 810 S Jackson St. and there will be a ribbon cutting to celebrate this wonderful community project on Monday July 23, 2018. They encourage everyone to stop by and meet the artists, high school students and community members who created this unique piece of Tullahoma art.
A $5,000 grant funded by the Tennessee Arts Commission was accepted with a mission to engage more senior citizens in the arts. The senior community members provided their stories and ideas for the theme of the art piece. The need for creative design was met by the seniors for ensuring the vision became a reality.
The piece also encourages recycling because it is all made from recycled materials. The City of Tullahoma made five large bins available for the collection of the recyclable materials needed for the project and they were soon filled. Not only did this project engage the community in the design and construction, but it also brought awareness to the need and importance for recycling. The Go Green Initiative sponsored by the city was a perfect companion to this project.
The lead artists Pat Rollie and Katie Pierce had oversight on the work and the construction aspects were managed by Patrick Sanders.
Story of Tullahoma Art Sculpture Now on Display
