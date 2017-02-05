There will be a severe weather SKYWARN spotter training class at the Coffee County Administrative Plaza or CCAP building in Manchester on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. The class will be taught by a member of the Nashville office of the National Weather Service.
The free class will teach participants the basics of thunderstorm development, fundamentals of storm structures, identifying potential severe weather features, how to report the information gathered and basic severe weather safety.
Registration is not necessary. Those interested may show up on the date of the class.
Storm Spotter Class to be held in Manchester
