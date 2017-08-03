A Manchester man was arrested Aug. 3 by a Tennessee Highway Patrolman.
Michael Dale Bennett, 44, of Old Tullahoma Highway, Manchester was charged with third offense DUI, violation of implied consent and possession of handgun while under the influence by Trooper Dylan Culver.
He was arrested at the Quick Mart in Manchester after the clerk called 911. The clerk called the emergency number because he thought Bennett was going to rob the store. But he was found to be intoxicated and very unsteady on his feet with blood shot eyes and smelled of alcohol.
According to a warrant by the trooper, permission was given to the officer to search Bennett’s vehicle and a weapon was found in the glove box.
He was transported to the hospital for a blood sample.
Bennett was booked into the Coffee County Jail under a bond of $12,500 and is to appear in Coffee County General Sessions Court Oct. 10.
Store Clerk Calls 911 because she thought she was being Robbed–Man Arrested for DUI and More
