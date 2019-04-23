“Stop. Trains Can’t.” Campaign Rolls Along in Tennessee
The campaign – which costs $5.6 million and is called “Stop. Trains Can’t.” – is spearheaded by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Federal Railroad Administration.
According to a release from the Department of Transportation, 270 people were killed at railroad crossings alone. 99 of those deaths were after drivers attempted to go around lowered crossing gate arms, which USDOT points out that this is a ten-year high.
The number of people who have died while trying to cross railroad tracks over the last five years reaches 798.
The “Stop. Trains Can’t.” advertising runs through May 12. (WTVF-TV)