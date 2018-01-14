Stolen Vehicle Leads to Tullahoma Man’s Arrest in Kentucky
Thomas Edward Noel, 28, of East Moore Street was arrested by authorities in Kentucky in connection with the theft of a vehicle in Tullahoma.
Noel allegedly took a 2010 Ford Fusion on June 2 from a residence on Ovoca Road in Tullahoma.
The owner told Tullahoma Police Officer Willie Young on June 2 that the car was stolen from her driveway. She told the officer that the keys had been left in the car. Also in the car at the time of the theft was a pink jacket and an iPad.
Kentucky authorities arrested Noel and notified the Coffee County Communication Center of the arrest, who then notified Investigator Tyler Hatfield and the Coffee County Jail. His bond on the theft charge is $7,500 and for being a fugitive from justice, $100,000.