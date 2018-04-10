Last week we reported about a utility trailer that was stolen from Lee’s Collision and other items taken from Prater’s Auto Repair in Warren County.
We can now report that investigators with the Warren County Sheriff’s Department, with the aid of Cannon and Coffee County Sheriff’s Departments, located the trailer that was stolen.
Investigators were also able to locate the suspect’s vehicle and identify the person that was seen on video. Warrants for the crimes that were committed at Prater’s Auto Repair and Lee’s Collision were obtained on the suspect, but the suspect was not found at that location.
Due to the ongoing investigation into this matter, no information will be released about the case or the suspect, other than the person is not from the Warren County area.
Stolen Utility Trailer Recovered by Authorities
Last week we reported about a utility trailer that was stolen from Lee’s Collision and other items taken from Prater’s Auto Repair in Warren County.