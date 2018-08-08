On Monday afternoon at approximately 12:15 pm on I-24 in Coffee County, Tennessee Highway Patrolman Donnie Clark received a “Be on the Lookout” for a stolen vehicle traveling westbound on the interstate. Trooper Clark observed the vehicle as the “BOLO” was given out and immediately attempted to make a traffic stop at the 111-mile marker. The subject refused to stop and continued at a high rate of speed only to allegedly slam on the brakes causing Trooper Clark to make contact with the stolen vehicle. The subject went off the interstate at the 110-exit ramp onto Hwy 53 and turned left onto Paradise Street. Trooper Clark maintained visual of the stolen vehicle as it traveled in a reckless manner through residents’ yards damaging multiple fences. He traveled off-road through soybean fields apparently damaging the crops in an attempt to get away. Trooper Clark along with numerous Coffee County deputies were able to surround the vehicle in a field off the Old Woodbury Hwy where Trooper Clark’s SUV was rammed, disabling his patrol unit and the suspect then gave up and was taken into custody.
The vehicle was confirmed stolen from Antioch TN. It was a 2015 Ford F-250 4×4 valued at approximately $40,000.
Marcus Lee Brown age 24 of Greer, SC was arrested and charged with Theft of Property and Evading Arrest. Bond for Brown was set at $60,000 and he is set at to appear in Coffee County General Sessions Court on August 28, 2018.
Stolen Truck Leads to South Carolina Man’s Arrest
On Monday afternoon at approximately 12:15 pm on I-24 in Coffee County, Tennessee Highway Patrolman Donnie Clark received a “Be on the Lookout” for a stolen vehicle traveling westbound on the interstate. Trooper Clark observed the vehicle as the “BOLO” was given out and immediately attempted to make a traffic stop at the 111-mile marker. The subject refused to stop and continued at a high rate of speed only to allegedly slam on the brakes causing Trooper Clark to make contact with the stolen vehicle. The subject went off the interstate at the 110-exit ramp onto Hwy 53 and turned left onto Paradise Street. Trooper Clark maintained visual of the stolen vehicle as it traveled in a reckless manner through residents’ yards damaging multiple fences. He traveled off-road through soybean fields apparently damaging the crops in an attempt to get away. Trooper Clark along with numerous Coffee County deputies were able to surround the vehicle in a field off the Old Woodbury Hwy where Trooper Clark’s SUV was rammed, disabling his patrol unit and the suspect then gave up and was taken into custody.