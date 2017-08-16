Stolen Semi-Truck Recovered in Coffee Co.-Three People Arrested
Upon arriving on scene, the complainant who followed the three people to the station informed Graham and Manchester Officer Dale Robertson that the three people fled on foot into the area of Hayfield Square behind the station. Deputy Graham and Officer Robertson along with the Manchester K-9 were able to track down and locate the subjects in a tree line in heavy brush in the Hayfield Square area.
During the investigation, it was found that the truck was stolen from Cannon County and after the incident the owner was contacted and was able to recover the truck.
All three subjects; Jonathan Jones age 28 Cropwell, AL, Anthony D Satchell age 31 of Woodbury, TN, Jennifer R Mosley age 24 of Woodbury, TN were advised of their rights and warrants were obtained on them for evading arrest, resisting arrest, and theft of property (theft of a motor vehicle).
Bond was set at $15,000 each and their court date is September 27, 2017.