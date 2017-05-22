Winchester Police Department has recovered several items of stolen property. This property would have been taken in vehicle burglaries anywhere in the area of 14th Ave. NW to South Shepherd St., between December of last year until the first of May of this year.
If your car was broken into and items stolen and you did not report it, please contact Winchester Police Department and speak with Detective Robert Morris or Captain Kelly Gass at 931-967-3840.
Stolen Property Recovered by Winchester Police
