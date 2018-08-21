Stolen Golf Clubs Leads to Investigation

Picture is that of a possible vehicle used by the alleged thief
On Saturday, (August 18, 2018) around 1:30pm Coffee County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Charlie Taylor, received a call about the theft of golf clubs from WillowBrook Golf Course, 6751 McMinnville Highway, Manchester, TN. Taylor spoke with three people that advised that a subject had stolen two sets of golf clubs from the back of a pickup. Video from a security camera showed what appeared to be a dark gray smaller SUV pull into the parking lot and a white male exit the vehicle and opened the truck’s cover and remove one set of the golf clubs then walked to the SUV. Less than a minute later the male came back into view and raised the cover again and removed a second set of golf clubs.
Items taken include 2 sets of golf clubs (Ping and Calloway) and golf equipment along with personal items valued at over $8,000.
If you have any information about the stolen items, please contact Investigator James Sherrill at 931-570-4404 or call the Sheriff’s Office at 728-3591.
Sherrill is asking area pawn shops, individuals and area golf courses to be on the lookout for the golf equipment. Please call if you have any information that can help investigators.