Stolen Credit Card in Tullahoma Sends Man on Spending Binge
Murfreesboro Police Public Information Officer Larry Flowers says that the suspect broke into a vehicle in Tullahoma and reportedly took a credit card.
The male suspect then took the stolen card into Best Buy in The Avenue in Murfreesboro where two computers were charged to the card. Then the man went to Target in the ‘Boro where the suspect charged six Smart Watches. The total amount of items charged on the stolen credit car out of Tullahoma was $5,782.
See a picture of the suspect at wmsrradio.com. If you can identify the man, please call Det. Ed Gorham at the Murfreesboro Police Department (615-893-2717).
You can remain anonymous and phone your tip to CrimeStoppers at 615-893-STOP (7867). No one, not even the police, know your identity and you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.