Just before midnight on Wednesday (Jan. 3) Tullahoma Police Officer Jason Maloney was sent to Cobb Road in regards to a suspicious vehicle. The officer met with Mark Cardwell who works at CFC Recycling who said that he had installed a video monitoring service in a lot adjacent to the business because of recent burglaries at the business. Cardwell told the officer that the camera system notifies if it detects movement on the cameras. Security video showed two white males walking along the railroad tracks. Notification
Other officers and Coffee County deputies joined Officer Maloney in searching the area for the men. While searching they found a lock on a gate that had been cut at CFC and found a car radio.
A Coffee County Sheriff’s K-9 officer searched the area for the individuals but did not find anyone.
The Coffee County Communication Center notified officers that an individual on Silver Street reported her vehicle missing. The vehicle matched the one found at CFC. The owner of the vehicle said that she had been home with her husband and another individual all night. She was transported to Cobb Road to retrieve her 2005 Chevrolet Impala.
Stolen Car Recovered after Alarm Notification
