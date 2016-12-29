On Wednesday, Coffee County authorities received information from Kentucky officials that a stolen vehicle might be located in Coffee County.
Brandon Lee Thomas age 30 of Ashley Drive Beechgrove was found to be allegedly in possession of a 1998 Ford Mustang that was reported stolen on December 21 in Kentucky.
Deputy Blake Simmons also allegedly found two shake bottles with chemicals broken down in them.
Thomas was charged with theft of property, intent to manufacture methamphetamine and unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities. His total bond was set at $87,500 and he is set to appear in Coffee County Court on Jan 9, 2017.
Stolen Car out of Kentucky found in Coffee County
