Stolen Car discovered after Traffic Stop
After gaining consent to search the car, deputies found another set of digital scales and brass knuckles.
The vehicle she was operating was shown to be stolen out of Florida.
The woman was identified as Constance Nicole Love age 34 of Stillwood Dr Manchester. She was charged with criminal impersonation, illegal possession of a weapon, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, manufacturing/delivering/ selling/possession of a controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses, violation of probation and activities and theft of property. Her bond was set at $39,000 and her court date is Feb 27, 2017.