Stolen Car and Weapons Send Two Men to Jail

Two men were arrested Feb. 5 for possession of a stolen vehicle and unlawful weapons charges by a Coffee County deputy.
According to a report by Deputy Cpl. Blake Simmons, a vehicle was seen sitting partially in the roadway. The driver, Andrew Kyle Hilliard, 27, of Memphis told the officer that he and his friend Jordan Christopher Martin, 38, of Normandy had run out of gas.
Deputy Simmons checked to see if there were any warrants on either one and was advised that Hilliard was a wanted person and that he should use caution in dealing with the man.
The officer asked Hillard if there were any weapons on his person and he gave permission to search him. Deputy Simmons allegedly found a 20 gauge shotgun shell in his pocket. The deputy observed a handgun case inside the vehicle. Permission was granted to search the car. The deputy located under the driver’s seat a .45 caliber handgun, five loose rounds and two .22 caliber rounds. There was a sawed-off shotgun in the backseat of the car. The shotgun was reported stolen out of Missouri.
When the deputy had dispatchers at the communication center to check the car registration number, he learned that the car was stolen from Memphis. Both men claimed that they did not know that the car was stolen and they neither one claimed ownership of the weapons. Hilliard and Martin told the officer that they were convicted felons.
Both men were charged with unlawful carrying or possessing a weapon and two counts of theft of property. Hilliard was placed in the Coffee County Jail under a bond of $32,500 while Martin’s bond was set at $15,000. Both men are to appear in the Coffee County General Sessions Court on March 12.