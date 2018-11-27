Status Hearing for Rape Case set for Wednesday
Judge Venessa Jackson denied the prosecution’s request to revoke bond pending sentencing, but the D.A.’s office filed a written motion for her to reconsider. Instead of revoking Amos’ bond, Judge Jackson decided to set aside the jury’s verdict and grant the defendant a new trial. According to Assistant District Attorney Jason Ponder, the entire case will have to be re-tried with a new jury and a new judge.
A status hearing concerning the rape case will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 28 at 9 a.m.