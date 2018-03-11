Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam and Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Burns Phillips have announced that unemployment across Tennessee remained low at the start of 2018. Data released revealed the preliminary statewide unemployment rate for January 2018 was 3.3 percent, which matched the revised rate for December 2017.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in January was 1.2 percent lower than the rate for the same month one year ago and has remained 3.3 percent since September 2017. Tennessee’s statewide unemployment rate has been below 4 percent since May 2017.
“More than 3.1 million Tennesseans are currently working, but the statistics show there are another 100,000 citizens who are looking for work,” according to Phillips. “The state and its employment partners are working each and every day to help anyone who wants to work, find a job.”
Tennessee has a network of 22 comprehensive and 53 affiliated American Job Centers across the state, including one in Tullahoma.
State Unemployment Unchanged from December
Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam and Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Burns Phillips have announced that unemployment across Tennessee remained low at the start of 2018. Data released revealed the preliminary statewide unemployment rate for January 2018 was 3.3 percent, which matched the revised rate for December 2017.