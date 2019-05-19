For the third consecutive month, Tennessee’s preliminary statewide unemployment rate for April remains at the all-time low of 3.2 percent. That’s according to data from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
Tennessee first set its all-time low unemployment rate in February and it has remained at 3.2 percent each month since establishing the record. Over the last twelve months, unemployment across the state dropped by four-tenths of a percentage point when compared to numbers from April of 2018.
Tennessee employers added 5,000 new nonfarm jobs between March and April.
The national unemployment rate for April was 3.6 percent, which is slightly lower than the March rate.
State Unemployment Rate Remains at Record Low
