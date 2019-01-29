State Senator wants Bingo Legalized in Tennessee

A joint resolution in the Tennessee State Senate seeks to legalize Bingo games in the state.
Senate Joint Resolution 97 was filed on Friday by Senator Frank S. Niceley (R-District 8).
SJR97 would change language in Article XI, Section 5 of the Tennessee Constitution which currently prohibits all other forms of lottery games not already in practice unless each house in the General Assembly gets a 2/3rds vote.
The new legislation would amend the section to allow the legislature to authorize Bingo games as long as revenues from the games are used for public and private school benefit.
