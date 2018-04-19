State Senator Janice Bowling to Receive National Award
“Through your outstanding and tireless work on behalf of the communities, businesses, institutions, and residents of Tennessee, you have richly earned our award and the honor and respect that goes with it,” said CLIC Project Director Catharine Rice in a letter to Bowling.
CLIC established the award to honor individuals and organizations for extraordinary contributions to the preservation and protection of local decision-making in critical broadband infrastructure matters. The group has invited Bowling to attend their annual CLIC Day in Austin, Texas on April 30 where the award will be presented.
“I am very honored to receive this award,” said Sen. Bowling. “I will continue working on behalf of Tennesseans in pursuit of regulatory freedom for high speed broadband, the essential infrastructure of the 21st Century.”