The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is planning several major road improvements throughout the state.
On Thursday, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Tennessee Department of Transportation Commissioner Clay Bright released TDOT’s annual three-year transportation program, featuring approximately $2.1 billion in infrastructure investments for 139 individual project phases. The program provides support for Gov. Lee’s first Executive Order by funding work on 86 highway and bridge projects in economically distressed and at-risk counties.
One project in Coffee County will be State Route-2 US-41 (Hillsboro Hwy.) From Joe Hickerson Road to AEDC right of way road.
State Road Improvement Plan Includes Coffee County Highway
