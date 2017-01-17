Last week a Tennessee Republican Rep. Sheila Butt of Columbia introduced legislation seeking to ban the use of food stamps to buy items without nutritional value. However, due to ongoing discussions regarding this very issue in the newly GOP controlled federal government under an incoming Trump administration, Butt is pulling the legislation in hopes of federal action.
Since filing HB43, Butt noted the Food and Nutrition Act of 2008 defines eligible food as:
“Any food or food product for home consumption and also includes seeds and plants which produce food for consumption by SNAP households. The Act precludes the following items from being purchased with SNAP benefits: alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, hot food and any food sold for on-premises consumption. Nonfood items such as pet foods, soaps, paper products, medicines and vitamins, household supplies, grooming items, and cosmetics, also are ineligible for purchase with SNAP benefits.
Soft drinks, candy, cookies, snack crackers, and ice cream are food items and are therefore eligible items, as is steak and bakery cakes.
State Rep pulls Bill concerning Food Stamps
