State Rep. Judd Matheny wants to run for Congress
Matheny said in an interview that he is not making a formal announcement until current Congresswoman Diane Black announces for governor.
Rep. Diane Black (R-TN), who currently represents the 6th Congressional District, is considered likely to enter the race for the Republican nomination for governor in 2018. Matheny said, “If Diane Black does not run for governor, I will not run for the 6th Congressional district seat, and will instead run for re-election to the Tennessee House of Representatives.
Matheny was first elected to the Tennessee House of Representatives in 2002 when he defeated longtime representative Butch Lewis of Manchester.