The Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Tennessee Department of Transportation are working together to make drivers aware of the state’s Move Over law.
The new campaign is called “Operation SOS”, Safety on the Smart Ways, and came about after 3 TDOT workers were killed within 12 months.
Drivers are to move over to give space for workers on and along the highways.
Last week, troopers followed TDOT help trucks throughout Nashville and pulled over drivers who violated the move over law.
Between 5:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m., troopers issued 41 move over citations, one texting and driving citation, and arrested one person for DUI.
State "Operation SOS" Begins
