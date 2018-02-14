Get a flu shot! The Tennessee Department of Health is urging all Tennesseans who have not yet received a flu shot this flu season to get one as soon as possible, as seasonal influenza remains widespread across the state. Tennessee county health departments are providing flu vaccine at no charge to patients while supplies last and are holding special “Flu Shot Friday” clinics from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. local time Feb. 16 in all locations to increase the number of people vaccinated across Tennessee.
DH and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend a yearly flu vaccine for everyone aged six months and older.
State Officials say Get the Flu Shot
Get a flu shot! The Tennessee Department of Health is urging all Tennesseans who have not yet received a flu shot this flu season to get one as soon as possible, as seasonal influenza remains widespread across the state. Tennessee county health departments are providing flu vaccine at no charge to patients while supplies last and are holding special “Flu Shot Friday” clinics from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. local time Feb. 16 in all locations to increase the number of people vaccinated across Tennessee.