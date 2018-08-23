An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has revealed that the Grundy County Highway Department has been performing work on private properties and cemeteries for many years, this is not allowed under state law.
Though documents don’t name him, former Highway Superintendent Hubert Dewayne “Turkey” Hargis, who was defeated in the county’s May Democratic Primary elections, was in charge of the department since 2002.
In one situation, the Highway Department allegedly performed various work on an individual’s farm over approximately nine years. The former Highway Superintendent allegedly has cattle on the farm. The work has included bulldozing stumps and hauling the stumps, dirt, and old tile to fill in a hollow on the farm.
More work was done on another farm which is farmed by an acquaintance of the former Highway Superintendent. Highway Department employees drove a bulldozer onto the property and “cleaned up” a wooded area. Investigators could not determine if the Highway Superintendent received any compensation for the work.
Other work has been performed at various Grundy County cemeteries. The Highway Department also maintained a portion of a private road which is owned by a department employee.
State law prohibits using county equipment, supplies or materials for work outside of official county road purposes.
Comptroller investigators also noted the former Highway Superintendent allowed employees to work on their personal vehicles in the department garage during work hours. This activity is also prohibited by state law.
Comptroller investigators have reviewed their findings with the district attorney general for the Twelfth Judicial District.
State Investigates Grundy County Highway Department
