The Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office urges Tennesseans to focus on home fire safety during what has traditionally been the most tragic week for fire-related incidents in the Volunteer State: The second week of January. Data shows that Tennessee has averaged 3.6 fire deaths (29 in eight years) during the second week of January since 2010. This is the highest number of fire deaths for any week of the year and is nearly double the rate of the average week.
Firefighters around Coffee County have fought many different fires since the beginning of December.
Heating fires are a major reason for the increase in fires and fire deaths. Data indicates that 37.7 percent of fatal heating fires may have been caused by electric space heaters. The second leading possible source of ignition was wood stoves at 23 percent. January leads all other months in residential fires, heating fires and fatal fires. The State Fire Marshal’s Office says now is the time to plan an escape route in case your home catches on fire. For more fire safety information, go online to tn.gov.
State Fire Marshal Urges Tennesseans to Focus on Home Fire Safety
