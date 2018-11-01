Education Department Commissioner Candice McQueen has announced that Tennessee public school students have once again broken the previous year’s record by earning an average composite score of 20.2 on the ACT in 2018. Tennessee public high school graduates improved from the 2017 average of 20.1, with more than 2,000 additional students taking the exam this year, bringing the state’s participation rate up to 97 percent – also a new record high. The results also show that 1,463 more Tennessee public school graduates became eligible for the HOPE scholarship by earning composite scores of 21 or higher.
Additionally, the 63,104 public school graduates who took the ACT increased their average score in most subject areas.
The average composite score among Coffee County students was 19.4. Tullahoma students averaged 22.
State Breaks Record for ACT Scores
