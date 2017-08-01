On Friday July 28, 2017 Tullahoma Police Officer Jacob Smith and other patrolman responded to a home on South Jackson St in reference to a domestic situation.
According the arrest warrant, upon arrival officers made contact with a male victim that had been stabbed multiple times with a large kitchen knife. The victim is allegedly the boyfriend of Marie Ann Martin age 49 of South Jackson St Tullahoma. The victim was transported from the scene by ambulance. The arrest warrant goes onto state that Martin admitted to stabbing the victim.
Martin was charged by Officer Smith with aggravated assault and her bond was set at $10,000 and she will appear in Coffee County Court on August 31, 2017.
Stabbing in Tullahoma
