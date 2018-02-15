Stabbing in Tullahoma leads to Attempted First-Degree Murder Charge
According to Tullahoma Police, Terry Helton 51, of South Anderson Street was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault after he allegedly stabbed a man while at Alibis Bar on Anderson Street Saturday night.
According to a report by Tullahoma Police Officer Clayton Harper, security video from the bar shows John Finney sitting at the bar and Helton is seen standing next to him. Helton is seen in the video looking back and forth while standing there.
Helton is seen “getting in the face” of Finney and then reaching in his pocket and producing what appeared to be a knife. He then stabbed Finney once in the left side of the chest.
Finney was transported to Tennova—Harton Hospital but was later flown by LifeFlight helicopter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment of the injury and was released from the hospital on Wednesday.
Helton was originally charged with aggravated assault and public intoxication and was released after he posted a bond of $5,500.
On Tuesday Investigator Tyler Hatfield arrested Helton again on the amended charge of attempted first-degree murder. Bond was set at $250,000.