Stabbing in Estill Springs

Two people were taken to hospitals after a reported stabbing incident Wednesday afternoon in Estill Springs. Estill Springs Police and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to Tanglewood Trail in Estill Springs about 2:15 p.m. A female had apparently been stabbed twice, once each in the stomach and in the left hand. She was taken to the hospital in Winchester for treatment.
A male suspect allegedly attempted to commit suicide was taken to Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga.
No other information was available at news time.