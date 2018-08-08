Two people were taken to hospitals after a reported stabbing incident Wednesday afternoon in Estill Springs. Estill Springs Police and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to Tanglewood Trail in Estill Springs about 2:15 p.m. A female had apparently been stabbed twice, once each in the stomach and in the left hand. She was taken to the hospital in Winchester for treatment.
A male suspect allegedly attempted to commit suicide was taken to Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga.
No other information was available at news time.
Stabbing in Estill Springs
Two people were taken to hospitals after a reported stabbing incident Wednesday afternoon in Estill Springs. Estill Springs Police and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to Tanglewood Trail in Estill Springs about 2:15 p.m. A female had apparently been stabbed twice, once each in the stomach and in the left hand. She was taken to the hospital in Winchester for treatment.