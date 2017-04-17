Spring Graduation set for Motlow

Spring 2017 Commencement and Graduation has been set for Motlow College for Saturday, May 6, 2017 at the Nisbett Center, Copperweld Arena on the Moore County Campus 6015 Ledford Mill Rd in
Tullahoma.
Nursing Pinning Ceremony
10:00 a.m.
Moore County campus and nursing graduation candidates
1:00 p.m.
Fayetteville, McMinnville and Smyrna campuses graduation candidates
4:00 p.m.
