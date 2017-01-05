Spring Assembly at Motlow

All Motlow State Community College campuses – Moore County, Fayetteville, McMinnville and Smyrna – will be closed part of the day on Jan. 12, to permit faculty and staff to attend spring assembly. All campuses will open at 1:30 p.m. Faculty and staff from all Motlow campuses will meet on the Moore County campus for the annual assembly, during which preparations are made for the spring semester. The assembly agenda includes welcoming remarks by Dr. Anthony Kinkel, president of the college, introduction of new employees, updates on college programs, recognition of faculty and staff accomplishments, and divisional meetings. The final day that applications will be accepted for the spring 2017 semester is Jan. 11. Regular classes on all campuses begin Jan. 17.