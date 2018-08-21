The Sportsmen & Businessmen’s Charitable Organization (SBCO) recently made contribution of $5,000 to Park Partners for their inclusive playground project for Fred Deadman Park.
Carter Sain, President of the organization said, “SBCO is proud to support Park Partners and its endeavor to create an accessible playground for children with special needs. This playground is another great addition to Manchester’s Parks and Recreation for all citizens to enjoy.”
Sportsmen & Businessmen’s Charitable Organization Make Donation
