Sportsmen & Businessmen Charitable Organization Donates to Coffee County Schools’ CTE Program
Pictured (L to R) Taylor Rayfield, SBCO; Dr. LaDonna McFall, Director of Coffee County Schools; Richard Skipper, Director of Career & Technical Education; Carter Sain, SBCO President; Paul Parsley, Principal of Coffee County Central High School.
Coffee County Schools Career and Technical Education (CTE) program has multiple opportunities with industries, businesses, and organizations across the community as well as their increasing partnership with Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) with the ultimate goal of ensuring that students are workforce ready upon high school graduation. Many students who are enrolled in the system’s CTE Programs have the opportunity to become industry credentialed through dual enrollment opportunities.
The Sportsmen & Businessmen Charitable Organization (SBCO) recently made a donation to Coffee County Schools’ Career & Technical Education Programs.
Organization President Carter said, “SBCO is proud to support students in this capacity and the continuous innovative advancement taking place within the CTE programs ensuring students are workforce ready. Today’s students are tomorrow’s workforce.”
SBCO’s contribution will go towards assisting students to ensure their endeavor is completed.