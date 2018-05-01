Sportsmen and Businessmen Charitable Organization Makes Donation
Pictured (L to R) Brandon Hall, SBCO; Bill Nickels, SBCO; Carla Bloom, SBCO; Rachel Sain, SBCO; Leslie Brasfield, Manchester City Schools; Dianne Bouldin, Manchester City Schools; Taylor Rayfield, Coffee County Schools; John Leighton Keele, SBCO; Jon Lewis, SBCO; Sabrina Brown, SBCO; Carter Sain, SBCO.
The Sportsmen and Businessmen Charitable Organization donated to both Coffee County Schools Family Resource Center and Manchester City Schools Family Resource Center. “It is a mission of SBCO to support programs that directly assist the children in our community. The group says they are proud to contribute to Coffee County Schools’ Family Resource Center’s ‘Coffee County Student Expo’ program and Manchester City Schools’ Family Resource Center’s ‘WeCare’ program. Both are outstanding student support initiatives that continually address the barriers hindering student academic achievement,” said Carter Sain, SBCO President. The Sportsmen and Businessmen Charitable Organization has been serving the Coffee County community for 35 years.