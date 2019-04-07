Sportsmen and Businessmen Charitable Organization makes Donation to Local Schools
Pictured (L to R) Leslie Brasfield, Coordinated School Health, Manchester City School & SBCO; Carter Sain, SBCO President; Rachel Sain, School Counselor, Manchester City Schools & SBCO; Dr. Joey Vaughn, Director of Manchester City Schools; Bill Nickels, SBCO; Dr. LaDonna McFall, Director of Coffee County Schools; Brandon Hall, SBCO; BJ Sylvia, Coordinator of Family Resource, Manchester City Schools; and Taylor Rayfield, Coordinator of Family Resource, Coffee County Schools & SBCO.
The Sportsmen and Businessmen Charitable Organization (SBCO) donated $10,000 to Coffee County and Manchester City Schools Family Resource Center. “It is a mission of SBCO’s to support programs that directly assist the children in our community. We are proud to contribute to Coffee County Schools’ Family Resource Center’s ‘Coffee County Student Expo’ program and Manchester City Schools’ Family Resource Center’s ‘WeCare’ program. Both are outstanding student support initiatives that continually address the barriers hindering the social, personal, physical, and academic well-being of students,” said Carter Sain, SBCO President. The Sportsmen and Businessmen’s Charitable Organization has been serving the Coffee County community for 36 years.