Sportsmen and Businessmen Charitable Organization Donate to Local School Systems

Pictured (L to R) Carter Sain, SBCO President; Bill Nickels and Brandon Hall, SBCO Board Member; Taylor Rayfield, Coffee County Schools; BJ Fann, Dianne Bouldin, and Leslie Brasfield, Manchester City Schools; John Leighton Keele, SBCO Board Member; and Ed Henley, Longtime SBCO Supporter.
The Sportsmen and Businessmen Charitable Organization has donated to both Coffee County Schools Family Resource Center and Manchester City Schools Family Resource Center. “It is a mission of SBCO’s to support programs that directly assist the children in our community. We are proud to contribute to Coffee County Schools’ Family Resource Center’s ‘Coffee County Student Expo’ program and Manchester City Schools’ Family Resource Center’s ‘WeCare’ program. Both are outstanding student support initiatives that continually address the barriers hindering student academic achievement,” said Carter Sain, SBCO President.
The Sportsmen and Businessmen Charitable Organization has been serving the Coffee County community for 34 years.