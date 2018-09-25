In Pursuant to Ordinance No. 1542 passed by the City of Manchester BOMA meeting on October 17, 2017, the speed limit on US 41/SR 2 from Woodland St to a point 1,100 ft. north of its intersection with Woodbury Hwy/ SR 53 has been be lowered to 35 miles per hour. This change is to accommodate areas of shared automobile and bicycle lanes along SR 2. The change took place on September 24, 2018.
Please drive safely and always be aware of bicyclist and pedestrians.
Speed Limit Drops in Portion of Manchester
