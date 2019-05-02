Special Olympics Area 13 Summer Games took place Thursday in Tullahoma

On Thursday (May 2, 2019) the Special Olympics Area 13 Summer Games took place at the Tullahoma High School Football Field. Athletes from 5 area counties including Bedford County, Coffee County, Franklin County, Lincoln County, & Moore County were in attendance. The Summer Games is one of many Area 13 Special Olympics events held between January and November of each year.
Activities during the Summer Games included Running Long Jump, Standing Long Jump, Softball Throws, The Wheelchair Race, 50 Meter Run, 400 Meter Run, & much more. 372 athletes and over 200 volunteers.
Thursday’s 41st Annual Special Olympics Area 13 Summer Games brought joy to not only the athletes but to everyone involved. You can watch a video beginning Friday of the opening ceremony including the torch run and the lighting of the cauldron by athlete Tyler Ruehling at www.WMSRRadio.com.
Area law enforcement officials delivered the torch during the opening ceremony at the track. Departments included; Coffee County Sheriff’s deputies, Manchester Police leaders and patrolman, Tullahoma Patrolman, members from the Coffee County District Attorney’s office and County Circuit Court Clerk Heather Duncan also participated.
