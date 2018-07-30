Special call meeting of Manchester board of Mayor and Aldermen

CITY OF MANCHESTER
SPECIAL CALL BOMA MEETING AGENDA
BOARD ROOM
July 30, 2018
6:00 P.M.
Call to order:
Pursuant to a call by Mayor Lonnie Norman, there will be a special called Board Meeting on July 30th at 6:00 p.m. for the following resolutions and ordinances:
Ordinances:
a)2nd reading of an ordinance to amend Manchester Municipal Code 8-215 relative to sale of beer for off premises consumption; sponsored by Alderman Elam.
b)2nd reading of an ordinance to amend the zoning ordinance regarding certain medical facilities within the City of Manchester; sponsored by Vice Mayor French.
c)2nd reading of an ordinance of the City of Manchester, Tennessee, adopting a budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2019; sponsored by Alderman Swan.
