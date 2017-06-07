South Carolina man charged after struggling with Deputies at Bonnaroo

Eric Steven Rauch jail intake photo provided by the CCSD.
On Tuesday afternoon just after 5pm (June 6, 2017) Coffee County Deputy Blake Simmons, Deputy Larry McKelvey, and Investigator James Sherrill were walking through the grounds of Pod 1 in Bonnaroo. Sherrill says in his report that he observed a male subject later identified as Eric Rauch standing in front of two girls with a silver tin in his hands. Also in the report Sherrill says the man told the girls, what do you think about this? Sherrill says he could see marijuana inside the tin. The investigator advised him who he was. When Rauch began to walk away, Sherrill grabbed his right arm. The man was told to cooperate, but he began to struggle. Deputy Simmons and Sherrill placed Rauch on the hood of a car trying to cuff him. The man continued to struggle and that’s when Sherrill says he asked for Deputy McKelvey to bring K-9 Yoshi and during this time, Sherrill says in his report that he was elbowed by Rauch in the left shoulder and the suspect was able to break loose and ran off. Deputies took the man to the ground and that’s when Deputy McKelvey arrived with Yoshi. Sherrill told Rauch that the K-9 was going to be deployed. Deputy McKelvey also advised the man he was deploying the dog. The man was still struggling and allegedly kicked Deputy Simmons and almost broke free. The K-9 was deployed and was able to get Rauch under control so Deputy Simmons could cuff him.
Eric Steven Rauch age 27 of Columbia, South Carolina was charged with possession of schedule VI, evading arrest, resisting arrest, and assault. Rauch was taken to Unity Medical for treatment and then transported to the jail for processing. Bond was set at $10,000 and his court date is August, 11, 2017.