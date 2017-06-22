Members of the Coffee County Budget and Finance committee have been preparing for the full county commission meeting that will be held on Tuesday night (June 27, 2017). Recently, General Manager of the Manchester-Coffee County Conference Center (MCCCC) Rebecca French, presented the budget request to the committee members. She asked for about $280,000 to cover projected losses during next fiscal year, which would be an improvement compared to this year’s losses, amounting to over $400,000.
Coffee County and the City of Manchester equally cover the costs for operating the center. Member Mark Kelly abstained, and Steven Jones voted against it and all others on the committee approved $140,000.
Also during the meeting, North Coffee Volunteer Fire Department (NCVFD) will receive $49,000.
Last year, NCVFD didn’t receive funds from the county until the department’s Insurance Service Office (ISO) was improved. The department recently provided documentation to the county showing an improved ISO.
Requests for county money from the Crime & Law, Domestic Violence, Protection Against Abuse Works Inc. (CASA), Partners for Healing and Tennessee Backroads Heritage were denied.
The county contributions to nonprofits for 2017/2018, if approved by the full commission, will be $536,434.
Some Funding Requests Approved some Not by County Budget and Finance Committee
Members of the Coffee County Budget and Finance committee have been preparing for the full county commission meeting that will be held on Tuesday night (June 27, 2017). Recently, General Manager of the Manchester-Coffee County Conference Center (MCCCC) Rebecca French, presented the budget request to the committee members. She asked for about $280,000 to cover projected losses during next fiscal year, which would be an improvement compared to this year’s losses, amounting to over $400,000.