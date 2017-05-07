Softball District Tournament on the App

LIVE from Lawrenceburg
The Coffee County Lady Raiders travel to Lawrenceburg today to face Shelbyville in the district tournament. You can hear the game LIVE at 3pm Sunday ONLY on the Thunder Radio App or internet stream.
Playoff hockey continues in Nashville today! Cheer on the Nashville Predators as they host the St. Louis Blues in Game 6 of the Second Round series. Pete Weber and Brent Peterson bring you all the exciting playoff action at 2pm Sunday on 107.9FM and AM1320. Thunder Radio is a member of the 5/3 Bank Nashville Predators Radio Network.