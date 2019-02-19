The Tennessee Department of Human Services is advising SNAP recipients that they may receive their March benefits early.
Those who normally get their benefits on the first through sixth day of the month will receive benefits on their normal date.
However, if you normally receive benefits on the seventh through 20th day of the month, you will receive them on March 6.
Officials say the amount deposited will be the same as your usual deposit, but is not a bonus payment. It is intended to cover household food needs through March 2019.
Officials also say February benefits will not expire because of the early deposit of March benefits. SNAP benefits do not have to be used by a specific date and are good for up to a year after the deposit date.
SNAP Benefits Might Come Early
The Tennessee Department of Human Services is advising SNAP recipients that they may receive their March benefits early.