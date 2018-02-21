There will be a statewide SNAP benefit outage this weekend for all EBT cardholders.
It will start at 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24 and end Sunday, Feb. 25 at 8 a.m.
During that nine-hour period, anyone with an EBT card will not be able to use it.
No benefits will be lost during the system upgrade.
State leaders suggest EBT cardholders to purchase food and other daily needs before 11 p.m. Saturday.
SNAP Benefits/EBT Card Outage this Weekend
