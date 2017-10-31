A traffic stop last week by the Tennessee Highway Patrol on I-24 near Manchester, Tn., has led to smuggling charges against Jesus Andres Lujan Jr. During the traffic stop it was discovered that the man had 16 Hispanic people in a 2004 Chevrolet Express van that authorities said were being smuggled into the U.S.
According to the Chattanoogan online paper, Lujan said he believed all 16 individuals were in the U.S. illegally.
He said he was being paid $50 each to transport them from Houston, TX and was taking them to Doraville, Ga. or possibly Charlotte, N.C.
Three of the Hispanics said members of a smuggling organization had threatened them multiple times and on occasions had taken their shoes to prevent them from escaping. The Hispanics were released to federal authorities.
They said Lujan had not threatened them, but they said he appeared to be very familiar with how the smuggling operation worked.
Smuggling Charges face man for Allegedly Transporting Hispanics believed to be in U.S. Illegally
