Tullahoma Wal-Mart was evacuated Thursday afternoon due to smoke in the building. Store officials got all customers and employees out of the building. The Tullahoma fire department made a search of the building and up on the roof of the building but no fire was found. The smoke was coming from the back of the building in the area of the offices. It was allegedly a central heating unit causing the problem.
No one was injured and shoppers were allowed to return to the store after about 30 minutes.
Smoke causes Evacuation of Tullahoma’s Wal Mart for a few minutes
